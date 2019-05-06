Azerbaijan, Belarus mull military, military-technical cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov on Monday met a delegation led by

The top military official of Belarus is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Prior to the meeting, the Belarusian delegation visited the graves of Azerbaijan’s heroic sons who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland, and laid wreaths and flowers to them in the Alley of Martyrs. They also visited the monument to twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General Hazi Aslanov.

Then an official welcoming ceremony was held in the General Staff. The Belarusian general passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were performed.

The chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the two countries held a meeting in an expanded format.

Sadikov, welcoming the guests, emphasized that the close friendly relations of the heads of the state rely on ancient historical and sincere traditions based on mutual trust. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Belarus in all areas, including in the military sphere. There is a great potential for the development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian cooperation in the military-technical and military-educational spheres.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Sadikov said that as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that is continued for many years, 20% of Azerbaijani territory is still under Armenian occupation, more than one million of our compatriots expelled from their native lands. This conflict is a major threat to regional stability. He expressed confidence that Belarus will continue to support the fair position of Azerbaijan in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Colonel General Sadikov, recalling the representative of the Belarusian people, the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Major Anatoly Davidovich, who died, showed unprecedented courage in the battles for the territorial integrity of our country, especially noted that our people always respect his memory.

Belokonev expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of such meetings and expanding bilateral ties.

The guest, noting that mutual cooperation is based on friendly relations between the heads of state, once again brought to the attention that Belarus supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, issues of joint actions in the field of military, military-technical and military-educational cooperation, organization of mutual visits of experts, holding joint military exercises with the participation of the armies of the two countries and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

News.Az

