Azerbaijan, Belarus reaffirm strategic nature of bilateral ties

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said that during the dialogue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev they reaffirmed the strategic nature of relations between the two countries.

“I sincerely thank you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, for the friendly atmosphere that has traditionally surrounded our state delegation during this visit. During the dialogue, we reaffirmed the strategic nature of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan and stated that we have practically no difference of opinion on the international agenda. Our assessments of the situation in the world completely coincide, there is clarity about further joint actions in the face of the global economic crisis, pandemic and, most importantly, ambiguous forecasts for the future. We do not know what will happen tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, etc,” Lukashenko said in a press statement following a meeting with President Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday.

Lukashenko hailed significant progress recently made in bilateral ties.

“I really appreciate the open and friendly atmosphere of meetings with my friend. This has always been the case with us. He has just said that we regularly visit each other’s states. This is my fifth visit here. Ilham Heydar oglu has paid official visits to Belarus five times to resolve various issues,” the Belarus leader added.

Lukashenko stressed that Belarus welcomes the agreement on a complete cessation of hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“This is an important political decision that should form the basis of lasting peace in the region,” he said.

