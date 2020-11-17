Azerbaijan, Belarus see increase in trade volume

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased to exceed $252 million in January-October of 2020, according to the Belarus National Statistical Committee.

Official figures suggest that Belarus exported goods worth $91.4 million to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan`s export to Belarus made $161 million.

The volume of import and export transactions between the two countries amounted to $227 million last year, which is almost $23 million more than in 2018.

News.Az