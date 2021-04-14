Azerbaijan, Belarus sign bilateral documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Belarus documents has been held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and Belarus Minister of Agriculture and Food Ivan Krupko signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus in the field of veterinary medicine”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Tourism Agency of the Republic of Belarus in the field of tourism”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Belarus in the field of energy”.

News.Az