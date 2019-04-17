Azerbaijan, Belarus start joint production of tractors in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Azerbaijan-Belarus tractor producing plant took place on April 15 in Turkey, a source in the Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association told Trend.

The cost of the plant “Belarus” built by the Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association is $17 million. At the opening ceremony of the plant, held April 15 in Turkey’s Kirikkale city, it was reported that so far, a total of $5 million had been spent on the work done.

It was also noted that the creation of this plant is a good embodiment of bilateral and trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Belarus. The construction of this plant, which has great prospects, created a more serious basis for the trilateral Azerbaijani-Turkish-Belarusian cooperation.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant, Azerbaijani MP Khanlar Fatiyev informed the participants about the success achieved in the Azerbaijani economy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, including in the field of machine engineering.

He noted that as part of a bilateral agreement concluded in October 2006 during the visit by President Ilham Aliyev to Belarus, cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Tractor Works OJSC was started.

At the same time, since 2007, about 3,000 MAZ vehicles have been produced at the Ganja Automobile Plant. In accordance with the bilateral agreement signed in 2013 with the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, since 2014, the plant has started producing tractors.

The opening ceremony of the plant was attended by Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Lyashenko and other officials.

