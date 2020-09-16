Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $170 million

The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $170 million in January-August, 2020, according to the State Statistics Committee of Belarus, according to AZERTAC.

Official figures for this period suggest that Azerbaijan’s exports to Belarus made $98.2 million, while imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan totaled $72.1 million.


