Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $170 million
- 16 Sep 2020 17:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152166
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-belarus-trade-exceeds-170-million Copied
The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $170 million in January-August, 2020, according to the State Statistics Committee of Belarus, according to AZERTAC.
Official figures for this period suggest that Azerbaijan’s exports to Belarus made $98.2 million, while imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan totaled $72.1 million.