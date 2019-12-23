Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $175 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased to exceed $175 million, according to the Belarus National Statistical Committee, AZERTAC reported.

Official figures suggest that Belarus exported goods worth $156 million to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan`s export to Belarus made $19 million in January-November of this year.

The volume of import and export transactions between the two countries amounted to $204 million last year, which is almost $56 million more than in 2017.

