Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $209.5 in eight months of 2021

  • Economics
The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased to exceed $209.5 million in January-August of 2021, according to the Belarus National Statistical Committee.

Official figures suggest that Belarus exported goods worth $79.5 million to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan`s export to Belarus made $130 million.


News.Az 

