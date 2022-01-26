Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss cooperation prospects (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Vagif Sadigov has met with the Speaker of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues on the agenda of bilateral relations between the two counties. They hailed the development dynamics of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Belgium.

Ambassador Sadigov then briefed the Speaker of the Belgian Senate about the latest regional developments.

News.Az