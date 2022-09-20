Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss energy cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online meeting has been held between Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Belgium Tinne Van der Straeten, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The meeting participants discussed issues of the global energy agenda and measures taken by Azerbaijan for the production and export of energy. The importance of increasing the volume of natural gas to Europe and investing in infrastructure for the export of Caspian wind energy under the updated Strategic Energy Partnership document were emphasized at the meeting.

At the same time, the plans for the export of the wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea to Eastern Europe were brought to the attention as another promising contribution of Azerbaijan to energy security. The importance of investing in infrastructure and cooperation for both increasing natural gas supply and exporting wind energy was emphasized. The importance of the energy dialogue between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this direction was mentioned.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the possibilities of bilateral energy cooperation with the Kingdom of Belgium.

News.Az