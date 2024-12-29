Azerbaijan bids farewell for deceased AZAL crew members

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn farewell ceremony was held Sunday at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport for the crew members, who tragically lost their lives in the crash of the Embraer 190 passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny route.

Family members, officials, and public figures gathered to honor the memory of Captain Igor Kshnyakin, Pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, and Flight Attendant Hokuma Aliyeva, News.Az reports.Following the ceremony, the crew members will be laid to rest at the Second Alley of Martyrs.The Embraer 190 aircraft crashed near the city of Aktau on December 25, resulting in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

