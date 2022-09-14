Azerbaijan bids farewell to servicemen martyred while suppressing Armenian provocations (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Farewell ceremonies were held in the capital Baku and some districts of Azerbaijan on Wednesday for the Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs while preventing the large-scale provocations of Armenia.

The funeral ceremonies began with a minute of silence in tribute to the souls of the martyrs.

Representatives of the Defense Ministry, servicemen, local authorities and public representatives attended the ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs.

During the night of September 12 and the morning of September 13, the Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

Some 50 servicemen of the Armed Forces, including 42 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and 8 servicemen of the State Border Service, became martyrs while suppressing the large-scale provocations.

News.Az