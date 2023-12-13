Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports in 11M 2023

Azerbaijan increased gas exports by 9 percent from January to November in 2023, the country’s energy minister said on X on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that during the reporting period, 10.85 bcm of gas was exported to Europe.

“Gas export increased by 9% in January-November. 10.85 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 8.7 bcm to Türkiye, and 2.5 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 5.1 bcm of gas,” he said.

