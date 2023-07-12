Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports in H1 2023

Azerbaijan increased gas exports by 7.5 percent in the first six months of 2023, the country’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan exported 5.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe from January through June 2023.

“Gas export increased by 7.5 % in January-June. 5.7 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 5 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.3 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied  Türkiye with 2.8 bcm of gas,” Minister Shahbazov added.


