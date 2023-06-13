Azerbaijan boosts gas exports in January-May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan increased gas exports by 9.6% from January to May 2023, the country’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan exported 4.8 bcm of natural gas to Europe during the reporting period.

“4.8 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 4.3 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.2 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 2.4 bcm of gas,” the minister said.

News.Az