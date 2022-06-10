Azerbaijan boosts gas exports in January-May 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan increased natural gas exports by 27 percent from January through May 2022, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Shahbazov noted that the volume of gas production in Azerbaijan amounted to 19.6 billion cubic meters during the reporting period.

"Exports accounted for 9.4 billion cubic meters or more than 47 percent of the total. Natural gas in value of 48 percent (4.51 billion cubic meters) were exported to Europe, 38 percent (3.57 billion cubic meters) to Turkiye and 14 percent (1 32 billion cubic meters) - to Georgia,” he said.

“Gas production increased by 15.3 percent from January through May 2022 compared to the same period in 2021,” Shahbazov added.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

News.Az