Azerbaijan boosts gas exports over past month

Azerbaijan has increased gas exports over the past month, the country’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

“Gas export increased by 4.5% in January. 1.1 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 0.8 bcm to Türkiye, and 0.4 bcm to Georgia,” he noted.

Minister Shahbazov informed that during the period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 0.4 bcm of gas.

