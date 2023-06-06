Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 22%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth 1 billion 465.85 million dollars in January-May of 2023, said the Agency for Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO), News.Az reports.

AZPROMO noted that the figure is by 22.1 percent more than it was during the same period last year.

The value of non-oil exports in May alone amounted to $278.25 million, an increase of 25.8 percent over last year.

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports in 2022 increased by 12.3 percent compared to 2021 and totaled $3 billion 047.67 million.

News.Az