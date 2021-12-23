Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoy high-level political dialogue – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political relations and political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina are developing at a high level, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Baku, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov said he discussed with his colleague the issues of cooperation in the Balkans and the South Caucasus. The minister said they also agreed to hold political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The Azerbaijani minister expressed confidence that relations between the two countries in education, culture, tourism and other fields will be strengthened in the post-pandemic period.

