Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina explore potential for development of economic cooperation

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev has met with the Serb member of the of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović and Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, one of the two entities of the country, Radovan Višković, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the excellent political relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties and exploring the potential for further cooperation between the two countries.

Additionally, a representative from the Azerbaijani company AZVİRT was present during the meeting.

