Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign agreement on cooperation on disaster protection

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov has met with visiting delegation led by Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nenad Nešić, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani Minister said that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan which had been restored after the 44-day Patriotic War.

Heydarov also informed the Minister about the work done for prevention of emergencies and elimination of their consequences in the country, as well as the activities of the Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Touching upon about the close relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Azerbaijani minister highlighted the opportunities for expanding relations between the relevant institutions of the two countries in various fields, including the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge, staff training and education.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani – Bosnia-Herzegovina friendly relations, Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nenad Nešić expressed their interest in developing cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan. Nenad Nešić also gave detailed information about the progress achieved in Bosnia and Herzegovina in handling emergency situations.

Furthermore, the sides signed an agreement on cooperation in disaster protection between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Nenad Nešić expressed his confidence that the signed agreement would open new opportunities for implementation of various forms of cooperation in the field of emergency management.

Later, the guests from Bosnia and Herzegovina familiarized themselves with the activity of the Operation Hall of the Ministry’s Crisis Management Center and Multimedia Center of the Public Relations Department.

News.Az