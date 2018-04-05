Azerbaijan boxing champion stabbed on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The incident occurred in one of the restaurants where Abdullayev was celebrating his birthday.

Azerbaijan's boxing champion has been stabbed in the area of Nasimi district of Baku, Report informs.

Abdullayev Tamerlan Namig oglu, born in 1992, was celebrating his birthday in one of the public catering facilities.

As he was celebrating he argued with a stranger in the restaurant and went out into the street where he was then stabbed. The wounded man was placed in the Clinical Medical Center No. 1. Abdullayev underwent surgery. According to doctors, his condition is estimated as moderate.

Employees of the 20th branch of Nasimi police office are investigating the exact reasons for what happened.

Abdullayev is the silver medalist of the Islamic Games in the category up to 69 kg. The athlete also made his way to the ¼ finals of the European Boxing Championship in 2013. In the same year he was awarded the title of world champion in the weight category up to 60 kg.

News.Az

