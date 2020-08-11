Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, BP discuss cooperation prospects

  • Politics
On August 11, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov had a telephone talk with Chief Executive Officer of BP Group Bernard Looney.

Long-term mutually fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and BP was hailed during the conversation.

They discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation between the country and the company and expressed confidence that this cooperation would continue to develop successfully.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

