Azerbaijan, bp discuss development of energy partnership

The parties praised their cooperation in both the oil and gas sector and renewable energy.

They emphasized the crucial role of diverse energy sources in ensuring energy security, environmental protection, and sustainability, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

In this regard, Azerbaijan was described as an exemplary country, with successful collaboration with bp beginning in the oil and gas industry and now progressing with the renewable energy project - the “Shafaq” Solar Power Plant.

Discussions focused on the development of existing energy projects, as well as the implementation of the green energy corridor and interconnectors. The sides also exchanged views on current trends in global energy markets.

The delegation included bp’s new regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Giovanni Cristofoli, to whom the parties expressed their full support in his future activities.