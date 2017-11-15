Azerbaijan, Brazil agree to expand bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Brazil have agreed to expand bilateral relations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, who is on an official visit to Baku, APA reports.



Mammadyarov said that trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $160 million over the past six months. The minister stressed the need to increase this volume.



Mammadyarov said he also discussed with his Brazilian counterpart the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



“Brazil was a member of the UN Security Council during the adoption of resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh in 1993. Failure to implement the resolutions still remains a serious problem,” he noted.



Mammadyarov went on to say that next year Baku will host political consultations between Azerbaijan and Brazil.



He also said that Brazil, in turn, will host consultations on economic issues with Azerbaijan.



Mammadyarov announced that a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement will take place in Azerbaijan in April next year. “Brazil has also been invited to the meeting,” he added.



Mammadyarov noted that ADA University and a Brazilian university signed a cooperation agreement today.

News.Az



