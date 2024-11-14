Azerbaijan, Brazil discuss creating working group for economic, trade matters

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with Brazil’s Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin in Baku on Thursday.

Geraldo Alckmin conveyed greetings from the President of Brazil to the Azerbaijani President, noting that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could not attend COP29 due to health reasons, News.Az reports.The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked Geraldo Alckmin to pass on his own regards to the President of Brazil, wishing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a speedy recovery. President Ilham Aliyev also invited the President of Brazil to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.The Brazilian Vice-President expressed admiration for Baku’s beauty and congratulated Azerbaijan on the excellent organization of COP29.Geraldo Alckmin highlighted the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil within the “Troika” on COP and climate change issues. He emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, including in the economic, trade, agriculture, and investment sectors.During the conversation, they exchanged views on establishing a working group for economic and trade matters, as well as on investments, joint production ventures, tourism, and direct air connections between their countries.

