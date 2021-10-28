Azerbaijan briefs European Council on restoration process in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the European Union (EU), Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov has presented his Letters of Credence to President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Following the ceremony, Ambassador Sadiqov had an audience with President of the European Council. Charles Michel congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in further strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to President Michel. He emphasized the importance of President Charles Michel’s visit to Azerbaijan last July in bolstering bilateral relations and strengthening dialogue on regional issues.

The sides exchanged views on the priorities of the Eastern Partnership beyond 2020 and the realization of the Economic and Investment Plan. The Ambassador highlighted Azerbaijan’s expectations of the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit.

Ambassador Sadiqov expressed his hope for the soonest resumption of negotiations on a new Azerbaijan-EU agreement and reiterated the strong political will of Azerbaijan to conclude outstanding issues based on mutual compromises.

The Ambassador hailed successful cooperation with the EU in bringing the Southern Gas Corridor into fruition and stressed the potential of the delivery of natural gas volumes from Azerbaijan to wider European geography.

Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov informed President Michel of postwar developments in the region, including large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Recalling the statement of President of Azerbaijan, Vaqif Sadiqov emphasized that his country views the EU as a trusted partner. In this regard, the Ambassador welcomed the EU’s willingness to support peacebuilding efforts in the region.

President of the European Council Charles Michel asked the Ambassador to convey his warm greetings, best wishes and appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az