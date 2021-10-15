Azerbaijan briefs France on demining operations in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General on Friday met with a delegation headed by President of the French National Commission for the Elimination of Anti-Personnel Mines (CNEMA) Gérard Chesnel, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Hasanov informed about the process of clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated Azerbaijani territories after the victory in the Patriotic War under the command of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Chesnel, in turn, expressed condolences over those martyred in the Patriotic War. He noted that they were ready to provide necessary assistance in cooperation with the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan in clearing the liberated territories.

News.Az