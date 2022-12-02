Azerbaijan briefs Greece on Armenia’s hindering normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on the sidelines of the 29th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council held in Lodz, Poland, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a number of issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other spheres, including within international organizations.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding contacts between the two countries in recent years, particularly the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sideline of the inauguration of Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) on October 1.

FM Bayramov informed his counterpart on the new realities that emerged in the region in the post-conflict era, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories, as well as Armenia’s hindering the normalization process.

During the meeting, the sides also expressed their keenness to develop bilateral ties between the two countries.

News.Az