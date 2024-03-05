Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan briefs Sweden on preparations for COP29

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden Zaur Ahmadov has met with Swedish Climate Ambassador, Head of Sweden’s delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) Mattias Frumerie, News.Az reports. 

The meeting saw discussions on the preparations for the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year, as well as possible mutual collaboration between Azerbaijan and Sweden within this prestigious international event.

The sides expressed their hope that the Swedish Climate Ambassador’s visit to Azerbaijan would provide an opportunity to thoroughly discuss the prospects for cooperation in certain domains with the Azerbaijani partners.


News.Az 

