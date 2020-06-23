Azerbaijan brings back 178 citizens from Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan on Tuesday repatriated 178 citizens from Georgia by special buses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tbilisi.

All 178 citizens have tested negative for COVID-19. They were taken to the border checkpoint “Sınıq körpü” by special buses from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tbilisi, to return back to the country.

It should be noted that all citizens will have a one-day free movement permit to reach their place of residence under the special quarantine regime in the country.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az