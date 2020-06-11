Azerbaijan brings over 13,000 citizens back home

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since March 15, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and other air carriers have performed 159 charter flights, bringing 13,501 Azerbaijani citizens back home, said AZAL Vice-President Eldar Hajiyev.

He made the remarks Thursday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Hajiyev noted that 12,823 foreign nationals have been expatriated from Azerbaijan via 151 charter flights during the reporting period.

The AZAL vice president added that new rules for passenger transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic have been developed and approved in Azerbaijan.

