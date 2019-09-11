Azerbaijan British College holds opening ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official opening ceremony was held at the Azerbaijan British College on September 11 to mark the beginning of the new school year, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, principal Ian McCutcheon noted that the college’s graduates study in the most prestigious educational institutions in the world such as those in Oxford, Loughborough and Calgary.

In turn, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev congratulated the students and teachers on the first school day and wished them further success.

Azerbaijan British College was opened in 2012. Currently, 760 students from 25 countries, including Azerbaijan, are studying at the college.

