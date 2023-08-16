Azerbaijan building roads for reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is building roads not walls for the reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh but they put roadblocks and barriers, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X (Twitter), News.Az reports.

Hajiyev also shared photos of the Aghdam-Khankandi highway on his page on social network X.

“With diplomatic corps, we are at the entrance of the Agdam-Khankandi highway and railway. Only the highway's daily capacity is 17.000 vehicles. Azerbaijan is building roads not walls for the reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh but they put roadblocks and barriers,” the presidential aide wrote.

Meanwhile, members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan are on a visit to the country’s Aghdam district.

The delegation includes some 100 diplomats and servicemen from 45 countries and 12 international organizations.

The visit aims to raise their awareness on the ground about the present road infrastructure potential of the Karabakh economic zone including the Aghdam-Khankendi road and Barda-Aghdam railway.

News.Az