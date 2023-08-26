Azerbaijan building roads unlike others who put barriers: Presidential aide

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan is building roads unlike others who put barriers and obstacles, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X (Twitter), News.Az reports.

“On the way to Lachin from Zangilan Airport. New road is under construction. Azerbaijan is building roads and ameliorates connectivity and transport linkages, unlike others who put barriers and obstacles. Road is culture and key component of civilization,” Hajiyev said.



