Azerbaijan, Bulgaria are strategic partners: President Aliyev

Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on Friday, News.Az reports.

“The Declaration on strategic partnership was signed seven years ago, and over these years, this strategic partnership has manifested itself in a number of areas. I remember your official visit to Azerbaijan. The discussions and decisions we made during the visit are being implemented. As you have just mentioned, a very important event is taking place in Bulgaria tomorrow – we will celebrate the launch of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector project. I congratulate you from the very beginning on this occasion,” the head of state said.

“Our cooperation in all fields is based on a sincere relationship. Bulgaria-Azerbaijan relations are multifaceted. The historical ties between our peoples are, of course, an important factor underlying these relations. Today, of course, this strategic partnership based on mutual interests opens up new opportunities. Very serious cooperation existing in the field of energy has a great future. We are at the first stage of this work. I am sure that tangible steps will be taken in the future regarding the issues we discussed in a one-on-one meeting today. Azerbaijan is an important country for Europe and a reliable gas supplier. The European market, including the markets of Bulgaria and your neighboring countries, is of great interest to us,” President Aliyev added.

