Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cooperation

Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov has met Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Yuri Sterk.

Mr. Asgarov stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of strengthening bilateral bonds. He also emphasized the role of reciprocal visits of officials of both countries, saying the negotiations play significant role in fostering bonds. The Deputy Speaker also touched upon the developing ties in economic, trade, energy and cultural fields. "There are wide opportunities for increasing the level of trade between the two countries."

He highlighted the role of parliaments in expanding ties between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

The First Deputy Speaker provided an insight into the cause and consequences and current state of the negotiations process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yuri Sterk, in turn, highlighted his meetings held in Baku. He stressed the importance of cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, tourism, agriculture and culture. He noted Bulgaria attaches great importance to development of relations with Azerbaijan. The Deputy FM emphasized the particular importance of cooperation between the legislative bodies in development of bonds.

The Deputy FM noted Bulgaria supports the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

They exchanged views on boosting relations as well as prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az

