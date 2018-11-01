Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss development of co-op in energy, transport fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani FM met with two Bulgarian ministers

On the margins of the official visit to Bulgaria, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with Bulgaria’s Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rossen Jeliazkov and Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meetings the sides highlighted the existing opportunities for developing the beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the fields of energy and transport and confirmed the mentioned two fields to be the key components of the bilateral relations.

The importance of the export of the Azerbaijani gas to Europe in the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor project initiated and implemented by Azerbaijan and in this regard, providing gas to Bulgaria via Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector was underlined.

It was noted that the issue of engagement of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan in gasification of Bulgaria is on the agenda.

Also, the ministers noted the significant role that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria play with their advantageous geographic location in terms of promoting the international cargo transportation between Asia and Europe; and huge potential for the development of cooperation between the two sides in the field of transport was emphasized.

News.Az

News.Az