Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss economic cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Bulgaria's Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov in Baku on Wednesday.

The prospects for economic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria were discussed during the meeting, Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

“We discussed the economic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, potential investment opportunities, cooperation in the field of transport and transit, as well as gas supply to Bulgaria,” he noted.

News.Az