Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss interparliamentary relations

Head of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria interparliamentary working group Rauf Aliyev has met with Bulgarian parliamentarians to discuss ways of developing relations between the two countries` legislative bodies, AzerTag reports.

Aliyev highlighted the role of the heads of state in developing Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations. He said the visit of the Bulgarian MPs will give impetus to strengthening ties.

Chairperson of the Bulgarian parliamentary committee on budget and finance Menda Stojanova also stressed the role of the heads of state in developing the two countries` relations.

The sides also touched on prospects for cooperation in economy, culture and sports.

News.Az

