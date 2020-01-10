Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday met with the ambassador of Bulgaria, Nikolay Yankov.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the current state of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, emphasized the importance of expanding this cooperation, the Defense Ministry reported.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Minister Hasanov emphasized the continuation of the aggressive policy of Armenia and stressed that the deliberately dragging out the negotiation process by official Yerevan has a negative impact on the situation in the region.

The diplomat, in turn, noted that his country is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas and emphasized that Bulgaria considers Azerbaijan a friendly country.

The sides also discussed prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, expansion of relations in the military-technical, military-educational spheres, organization of mutual visits, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.

