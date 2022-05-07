Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for cooperation within SGC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov in Sofia, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

They discussed the current state and future cooperation opportunities between the two countries within the Southern Gas Corridor.

Noting the importance of major infrastructure projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor in ensuring regional and global energy supply, the Energy Minister expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to continue its efforts in this regard. Speaking about the necessary steps to expand the Southern Gas Corridor, the Minister noted the contribution of Azerbaijani natural gas to the diversification process and energy transition in the coming decades.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov spoke about the implementation of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB) project, which will be connected to the TAP pipeline, and said that necessary steps have been taken to ensure the pipeline is ready for the commercial operation.

News.Az