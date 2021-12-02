Azerbaijan, Bulgaria keen to expand cooperation in many areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with his Bulgarian counterpart Svetlan Stoev on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides hailed the current state of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, expressing mutual interest in developing cooperation in various areas.

They also pointed to the existing potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries in political, energy, cultural and other fields and exchanged views on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

The ministers stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in various fields.

The sides also emphasized the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor for Europe in terms of energy diversification and energy security.

Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the post-conflict situation in the region, the restoration, and the construction work carried out in the liberated territories. They noted that there is an opportunity to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of norms and principles of international law, and the steps taken by Azerbaijan in this direction.

The ministers later exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az