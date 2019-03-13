Azerbaijan, Bulgaria stress importance of developing military co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov today met with Krasimir Karakac

The sides held a wide exchange of views on regional security aspects, as well as on other issues of mutual interest, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, and also discussed issues of further expansion of areas of cooperation.

News.Az

