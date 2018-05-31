Azerbaijan Business Center opens in Astrakhan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Business Center, initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held in Astrakhan, Russia on May 31.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Astrakhan Region Governor Alexander Zhilkin, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant Ali Hasanov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Assistant to the First Vice-President Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Head of the Narimanov District Executive Authority Abdin Farzaliyev and businessmen from both countries, APA’s Russia bureau reports.

Astrakhan Region Governor Alexander Zhilkin and Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev addressed the ceremony.

Later, the participants viewed an exhibition of Azerbaijani goods and services, titled “Made in Azerbaijan.”

The Azerbaijan Business Center is located on 100 Bakinskaya Street, Astrakhan city.

News.Az

