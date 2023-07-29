Azerbaijan calls biased statements by international organizations ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military provocations consistently committed by illegal military formations, including the recently intensified radio-electronic interference targeting civilian flights, are intolerable and unacceptable, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement on the latest situation in the region, News.Az reports.

“The responsibility for all these provocations that have occurred in recent days rests with Armenia and its leadership, which continues illegal military presence in Azerbaijan, encourages separatism and hinders reintegration efforts.

Issuing biased statements against Azerbaijan by the countries and international partners, which turned a blind eye to the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories for 30 years, is unacceptable. For the past three years, those countries and international organizations have ignored the presence of Armenian armed forces in the territories of Azerbaijan, and Armenia’s obstruction of opening of communications. We demand from the countries and international organizations that are deceived by Armenia’s manipulations and make biased statements to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, and to put an end to the policy of double standards.

Azerbaijan will ensure the rights of Armenian residents living in its Karabakh region based on the country’s Constitution, and will resolutely prevent any step against its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry noted.

News.Az