Azerbaijan calls on Armenia not to aggravate situation with false statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated by Armenia that, on May 25, 2021, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan allegedly shelled the Armenian positions in the Upper Shorzha settlement of the Gegharkunik region on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border from the territory of the Kalbajar region is not true, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the State Border Service said in their respective statements that the accusations were false, and that the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not open fire on Armenian territory.

Baku emphasized that another lie spread by Armenia is an attempt by the other side to deliberately use the incident within its armed forces to aggravate the situation at the border.

“In general, the recent increase in casualties among the Armenian armed forces, including non-military casualties, as well as the latest case necessitate appropriate investigations to be conducted within the armed forces of Armenia,” it said. “Currently, the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is stable and under control.”

Baku called on Armenia not to aggravate the situation with false statements, and to hold constructive talks to resolve disagreements on this and other issues.

News.Az