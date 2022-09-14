+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from September 12, 2022, the military provocations launched by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan continue despite the calls of the international community and the ceasefire agreement between the parties, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports of Azerbaijani Army retaliatory measures against legitimate military targets,” said the statement.

The ministry stressed that committed to international humanitarian law and humanism, the Azerbaijani side has declared its readiness to unilateral hand over the corps of the Armenian soldiers who committed sabotage against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and duly informed the International Committee of the Red Cross of its intention.

“In this context, the unwillingness of Armenia to cease its provocative actions and artillery strikes at Azerbaijani positions once again demonstrates Armenia’s motivation to further escalate the situation in the region,” said the ministry.

Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to refrain from its destructive activities and observe the humanitarian ceasefire, said the ministry, adding. “Peace in the region is only possible on the basis of strict adherence to International Law.”

News.Az