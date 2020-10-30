Azerbaijan calls on int’l community to condemn Armenia’s acts of vandalism
Politics
Both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have verified the use of banned weapons by Armenia in attack on the city center of Barda of Azerbaijan on 28 October, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday.
"It's a flagrant disregard for civilian life and international law! We call on the international community to condemn this atrocity and act of vandalism," it wrote.