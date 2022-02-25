Azerbaijan calls on its nationals in Ukraine to leave for Moldova by land

Azerbaijan calls on its nationals in Ukraine to leave for Moldova by land

Azerbaijan again called on its nationals permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine not to go to areas of military forces deployment (border areas in eastern Ukraine) due to the situation in the country, News.Az reports.

“We also urge Azerbaijani citizens to approach military facilities on the territory of Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ministry, because of the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Azerbaijani citizens currently don’t have the opportunity to leave this country by air.

"For this reason, Azerbaijani citizens who are in serious danger can enter the territory of Moldova by land through the border checkpoints of Ocnita and Palanca, located on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The Moldovan side, due to the current humanitarian situation, won’t require COVID-passports from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border,” said the ministry.

For any questions that arise, citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova by phone: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277 and by e-mail: chisinau@mission.mfa.gov.az.

The ministry offered the citizens to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: kiev@mission.mfa.gov.az, the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv - (+38057) 7000531 and via info.azconsulate@gmail.com for special cases.

